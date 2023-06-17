Breaking News
Maharashtra: Thane Police seek to nab man whose tweet linked CM Eknath Shinde with 'Adipurush' movie

Updated on: 17 June,2023 12:38 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

hane Police are on the lookout for a man who posted a social media post on Twitter comparing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with a character from the recently released movie 'Adipurush'

Maharashtra: Thane Police seek to nab man whose tweet linked CM Eknath Shinde with 'Adipurush' movie

File Photo

Maharashtra: Thane Police seek to nab man whose tweet linked CM Eknath Shinde with 'Adipurush' movie
The Thane Police are on the lookout for a man who posted a social media post on Twitter comparing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with a character from the recently released movie 'Adipurush'.


On Friday, the man tweeted a photograph of CM Shinde and an image from the Prabhas-starrer film based on the Ramayana.


The man using a Twitter handle - 'Abhay @zavvierrrrrr' tweeted, "Didn't know Eknath Shinde was in Adipurush".


The tweet was also tagged to @mieknathshinde, #Adipurush#AdipurushTickets, #AdipurushOnJune16, #AdipurushReview, @Saif Ali Khan

Responding to his tweet, the Thane City Police from their official Twitter account, tweeted, "Please share your contact no via DM."

"He was asked to share his contact details but the person did not do so," the Thane police official added.

Eknath Shinde Adipurush thane mumbai police thane crime maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

