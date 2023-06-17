Maharashtra: Thane Police seek to nab man whose tweet linked CM Eknath Shinde with 'Adipurush' movie

hane Police are on the lookout for a man who posted a social media post on Twitter comparing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with a character from the recently released movie 'Adipurush'

On Friday, the man tweeted a photograph of CM Shinde and an image from the Prabhas-starrer film based on the Ramayana.

The man using a Twitter handle - 'Abhay @zavvierrrrrr' tweeted, "Didn't know Eknath Shinde was in Adipurush".

The tweet was also tagged to @mieknathshinde, #Adipurush#AdipurushTickets, #AdipurushOnJune16, #AdipurushReview, @Saif Ali Khan

Responding to his tweet, the Thane City Police from their official Twitter account, tweeted, "Please share your contact no via DM."

Please share your contact no via DM. — Thane City Police

"He was asked to share his contact details but the person did not do so," the Thane police official added.