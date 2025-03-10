The state has maintained its fiscal discipline under the Fiscal Responsibility and Fiscal Management (FRFM) Act, keeping the fiscal deficit below 3 per cent of the gross state domestic income and the revenue deficit under 1 per cent

Ajit Pawar presented his 11th budget on Monday

The state government presented the Maharashtra Budget for 2025-26 on Monday, focusing on industrial growth, infrastructure expansion, agriculture, and social welfare.

Revenue and Expenditure Overview

The state’s revenue receipts for 2025-26 are estimated at Rs 5,60,963 crore, while revenue expenditure is projected at Rs 6,06,855 crore, resulting in a revenue deficit of Rs 45,892 crore. The total expenditure for the financial year is Rs 7,00,020 crore, with a fiscal deficit of Rs 1,36,234 crore.

Annual Plan 2025-26: Major Allocations

The government has proposed a significant increase in the annual plan outlay, rising from Rs 1,42,582 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 1,90,242 crore in 2025-26, marking a 33 per cent growth. Key allocations include:

• Scheduled Caste Component Program: Rs 22,568 crore (42 per cent growth)

• Tribal Component Program: Rs 21,495 crore (40 per cent growth)

• District Annual Plan: Rs 20,165 crore (11 per cent growth)

Department-Wise Budget Allocation

• Women and Child Development: Rs31,907 crore

• Energy: Rs21,534 crore

• Public Works (Roads): Rs19,079 crore

• Water Resources: Rs15,932 crore

• Rural Development: Rs11,480 crore

• Urban Development: Rs10,629 crore

• Agriculture: Rs9,710 crore

Industrial Development and Investment Boost

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said that the state will soon announce a new Industrial Policy aimed at attracting investments worth Rs 40 lakh crore and creating 50 lakh jobs over five years. “The policy will align with the Centre’s new labour codes, and a dedicated logistics infrastructure will be developed over 10,000 acres of land,” he added.

“The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be transformed into a global economic hub, with business centers planned in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Worli, Wadala, Goregaon, Navi Mumbai, Kharghar, and Virar-Boisar. The government aims to expand MMR’s economy from the current $140 billion to $300 billion by 2030 and $1.5 trillion by 2047,” the Maharashtra Finance Minister said.

Additionally, Gadchiroli district is emerging as a “Steel Hub,” with Rs500 crore allocated for infrastructure improvements. The Package Scheme of Incentives worth Rs 6,400 crore will further encourage industrial growth.

Infrastructure Expansion: Roads, Metro, and Airports

The Maharashtra government has unveiled an ambitious infrastructure roadmap, including:

• Vadhavan Port in Palghar: The state holds a 26per cent share, with a new Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station planned nearby.

• Samruddhi Mahamarg: Agro-logistic hubs will benefit farmers from Vidarbha and Marathwada.

• Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Highway: Rs86,300 crore project covering 760 km.

• Swatantryaveer Savarkar Versova-Bandra Sea Link: 14 km project worth Rs18,120 crore, scheduled for completion by 2028.

Metro Projects:

• Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur metros: 143.57 km operational in 2025-26.

• Navi Mumbai International Airport: 85 per cent work completed; domestic flights to commence in April 2025.

• Shirdi Airport: Rs 1,367 crore allocated for development, including night landing facilities.

• New airport survey underway for Gadchiroli.

Agriculture and Irrigation Initiatives

The state government has prioritised sustainable agriculture with projects such as:

• Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjivani Project Phase II: Rs351.42 crore investment in 7,201 villages.

• Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture: Rs500 crore allocation to benefit 50,000 farmers.

• Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project: Rs88,574 crore investment benefiting 3.71 lakh hectares.

• Mukhyamantri Baliraja Mofat Veej Yojana: Free electricity for 45 lakh agricultural pumps up to 7.5 HP.

Social Welfare and Women Empowerment

“The Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, benefiting 2.53 crore women, will receive Rs 36,000 crore in 2025-26. The “Lakhpati Didi” initiative aims to empower 24 lakh women next year. Additionally, Rs 8,100 crore has been earmarked for urban housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” Ajit Pawar said.

“A new housing policy will be announced, with subsidies for solar power systems under the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Veej Yojana. The state will also implement blockchain technology to enhance transparency in food distribution,” he added.

Tourism and Heritage Conservation

Maharashtra government has announced a Rs 1 lakh crore investment in the tourism sector over the next decade. Key projects include:

• Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in Agra.

• Shivsrushti Project in Pune: Rs 50 crore allocated.

• Panipat Memorial in Haryana to honor Maratha valor.

• Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Phase II: Rs220 crore allocated.

• Shri Ram Temple Development in Nashik: Rs 146.10 crore.

• 45 ropeway projects under “Durgram to Sugam” initiative.

Moving Towards ‘Vikasit Maharashtra’

“With a seven-point action plan focused on governance, ease of living, investment promotion, and infrastructure, the Maharashtra government aims to accelerate growth and ensure holistic development. The 2025-26 budget lays the foundation for a “Vikasit Bharat - Vikasit Maharashtra”, aligning with India’s vision for economic prosperity and social progress,” Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said.