The highest supplementary demand of Rs 3,006.28 crore has been tabled by the Rural Development Department, followed by the Industries, Energy, Labour and Mines Department (Rs 1688.74 crore)

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar inaugurate the new office of Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman, Prof Ram Shinde, before the Budget Session, on Monday. Pic/X

On the first day of the Maharashtra Budget Session 2025, supplementary demands worth a total of Rs 6,486.20 crore have been presented in the legislative assembly.

Of this, Rs 932.54 crore pertains to compulsory demands, Rs 3,420.41 crore to programme-related demands, and Rs 2,133.25 crore to amounts under Centrally-sponsored programmes.

While the total supplementary demands stand at Rs 6,486.20 crore, the actual net burden is Rs 4,245.94 crore.

Among these supplementary demands, the significant and major ones are as follows:

1. Supplementary demand for the Centre-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) for beneficiaries under General and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) categories – Rs 3,752.16 crore, with an adjusted amount of Rs 2,779.05 crore.

2. Chief Minister's Baliraja Electricity Subsidy Scheme for agricultural pump users (general, SC, and ST categories) to provide electricity tariff subsidy – Rs 2,000 crore, with an adjusted amount of Rs 1688.74 crore.

3. Special Assistance from the Central Government for Capital Expenditure under the scheme of interest-free loans for road and bridge projects – Rs 1,450 crore (symbolic adjustment).

4. National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) Scheme for General Category, under the Central and State contributions – Rs 637.42 crore (Symbolic adjustment).

5. Stamp Duty Grant for municipalities and municipal corporations – Rs 600 crore.

6. Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Education Fee Scholarship Scheme – Rs 375 crore, with an adjusted amount of Rs 257.03 crore.

7. Central share for implementation of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) – Rs 335.57 crore (Symbolic adjustment).

8. Payment for electricity bills for street lights on village panchayat roads, and payment of interest and penalties on outstanding electricity bills to Mahavitaran – Rs 300 crore, with an adjusted amount of Rs 209.55 crore.

9. Margin money loan for four sugar mills in the state from the National Cooperative Development Corporation through the Maharashtra Government – Rs 296 crore.

10. Interest repayment for loans taken for land acquisition for Pune Ring Road and Jalna-Nanded Expressway projects – Rs 244 crore (Symbolic adjustment).

11. Pension and arrears for retired employees of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran – Rs 221.89 crore (Symbolic adjustment).

12. Contribution towards various projects under the Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Scheme, Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation – Rs 175 crore (Symbolic adjustment).

13. Mula-Mutha River Pollution Reduction Project, under the National River Conservation Scheme, Pune – Rs 171 crore, with an adjusted amount of Rs 103.51 crore.

14. Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh Hostel Maintenance Allowance Scheme – Rs 150 crore.

15. Dharati Aba Tribal Village Upliftment Mission – Central share – Rs 100 crore (Symbolic adjustment).

16. Provision for electricity tariff subsidy to handloom customers – Rs 100 crore (Symbolic adjustment).

Department-wise proposed supplementary demands (as on March)

1. Rural Development Department – Rs 3006.28 crore

2. Industries, Energy, Labour and Mines Department – Rs 1688.74 crore

3. Urban Development Department – Rs 590.28 crore

4. Higher and Technical Education Department – Rs 412.36 crore

5. Cooperation, Marketing and Textile Industry Department – Rs 313.93 crore

6. Environment and Environmental Change Department – Rs 255.51 crore

7. Revenue and Forest Department – Rs 67.20 crore

8. Backward Classes Welfare Department – Rs 67.12 crore

9. Public Works Department – Rs 45.35 crore