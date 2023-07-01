Breaking News
Maharashtra bus accident: 25 killed; driver taken into custody for questioning

Updated on: 01 July,2023 10:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Maharashtra bus accident: According to reports, the driver revealed that he lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst, causing a collision with an iron pole

Maharashtra bus accident: 25 killed; driver taken into custody for questioning

Buldhana: Police recover bodies after a bus met with an accident and caught fire killing at least 25 passengers and injuring many others, on the Samruddhi Expressway, in Buldhana district, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Pic/PTI

On Saturday, at around 2 am, a bus traveling from Yavatmal to Pune caught fire on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway. The incident claimed the lives of 25 people, while eight others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Buldhana. The bus, operated by Vidarbha Travels, was carrying a total of 33 passengers.


The driver of the bus survived and was taken into custody by the police for questioning. According to reports, the driver revealed that he lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst, causing a collision with an iron pole. The bus subsequently overturned and quickly caught fire. The authorities are still in the process of identifying the deceased. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives.



This incident has garnered nationwide attention. Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief in a tweet, stating, "The road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident. The administration is providing prompt treatment to the injured. I pray to god for their speedy recovery."

NCP leader Sharad Pawar also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased while raising the issue of speed limits in a tweet. He stated, "In light of this unfortunate incident, the issue of speed limits for private vehicles on the Samriddhi Highway needs to be deliberated upon. The state government should take serious note of this and implement immediate measures."

Pawar added that a week prior to the incident, he had requested accident statistics from the concerned department and emphasized the urgent need for preventive measures to avoid accidents.

pune yavatmal maharashtra mumbai mumbai news sharad pawar amit shah

