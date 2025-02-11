Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra cabinet approves key irrigation and disaster management projects

Updated on: 11 February,2025 04:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai

The Maharashtra cabinet has sanctioned funding for vital irrigation schemes and approved amendments to disaster management rules, aiming to boost water supply in critical areas and enhance disaster preparedness.

File Pic

In a significant decision, the Maharashtra cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved the revised administrative sanction of ₹2,599.15 crore for the Deharji Medium Irrigation Project in Palghar district. The project, located in Mouje Suksale, Vikramgad taluka, is being developed as a water supply initiative, with financial backing from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).


An agreement between MMRDA and the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation was signed on 23rd September 2022 to execute the project. The Deharji Dam, with a capacity of 95.60 million cubic meters, is a composite dam structure incorporating earthen and masonry elements. It is designed to allocate 69.42 million cubic meters of water for drinking purposes in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation area. Additionally, the project will cater to other areas under MMRDA, benefitting approximately 4 million residents.


The initial administrative sanction for this project was granted in 2019 for ₹1,443.72 crore. However, considering increased costs and infrastructure needs, the cabinet has now approved a second administrative revision, raising the budget to ₹2,599.15 crore. The additional funding and completion of the project within the next three years will be MMRDA’s responsibility.


The Maharashtra cabinet has sanctioned ₹438.47 crore for converting the open canals of the Janai-Shirsai Lift Irrigation Scheme into a closed pipeline distribution system. This scheme, benefiting farmers in the drought-prone talukas of Daund, Baramati, and Purandar in Pune district, is managed by the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation.

The scheme currently draws water from the Khadakwasla project, but its open canals suffer from significant water loss due to seepage in the hilly, porous terrain. These canals, constructed over 25 years ago, have deteriorated due to lack of sufficient water flow. Consequently, more than 40 villages in the region face acute water shortages, prompting farmers and local representatives to demand a transition to a closed pipeline system.

The initial plan required the acquisition of 415.505 hectares of land for canal and distribution infrastructure. However, with the adoption of a closed pipeline system, land acquisition will no longer be necessary. Additionally, this transformation will prevent the evaporation and leakage of 1.06 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water.

Once completed, the Janai Lift Irrigation Scheme will provide irrigation for 8,350 hectares in Daund, Baramati, and Purandar, while the Shirsai Lift Irrigation Scheme will supply water to 5,730 hectares in Baramati and Purandar. Considering these benefits, the cabinet has granted financial approval of ₹438.47 crore for implementing the closed pipeline system.

Amendments to Maharashtra Disaster Management Authority Rules 2019

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved amendments to the Maharashtra Disaster Management Authority Rules, 2019, revising the structure of the authority. As per the amendments, the Chief Minister will serve as the ex-officio Chairperson, while the Deputy Chief Minister will be an ex-officio member. The authority will now consist of nine members, including ministers nominated by the Chief Minister. Additionally, experts with experience in disaster risk reduction will be appointed as non-official members.

Previously, the authority’s composition included the Chief Minister as the ex-officio Chairperson, with the ministers of Revenue, Finance, Home, Relief and Rehabilitation, and Public Health serving as ex-officio members. The authority also included three non-official members with expertise in disaster risk management, nominated by the Chairperson. Furthermore, the Chairperson of the State Executive Committee also held an ex-officio position as Chief Executive Officer.

With these amendments, the authority aims to enhance disaster preparedness and risk management by incorporating domain experts and refining administrative oversight.

