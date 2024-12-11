The BJP is projected to retain around 21 to 22 ministerial positions, including that of the Chief Minister, while leaving four to five positions vacant for future appointments

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra cabinet expansion expected by Dec 14, Fadnavis to meet PM in Delhi x 00:00

The cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra government, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is anticipated to be finalised by December 14, a senior BJP leader said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Fadnavis traveled to Delhi on Wednesday for a series of crucial meetings, marking his first visit since taking office as Chief Minister.

He is expected to meet with prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. These meetings are viewed as a courtesy and are part of the ongoing coalition discussions involving the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

A BJP leader said the Shiv Sena would not get the home department and was also unlikely to be allocated the revenue portfolio, stated PTI.

The cabinet expansion has been delayed due to the involvement of three parties (Mahayuti allies BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP).

"The cabinet expansion is likely by December 14. The allocation of home department to Shiv Sena is ruled out. The Shiv Sena may get urban development, but is unlikely to get revenue," said the BJP leader, who did not wish to be named.

The BJP is projected to retain around 21 to 22 ministerial positions, including that of the Chief Minister, while leaving four to five positions vacant for future appointments.

The Maharashtra cabinet can accommodate a total of 43 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Shiv Sena leader and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was not travelling to the national capital, as per his office, stated PTI.

Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, took their oaths on December 5 after their coalition, known as Mahayuti, achieved a significant victory in the state assembly elections, securing 230 out of 288 seats.

Fadnavis envisions third Mumbai to drive state's trillion-dollar economy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has hailed the state as the driving force behind India’s economic growth, expressing confidence that Maharashtra could soon become the first trillion-dollar sub-economy in the country.

Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) held in Mumbai on Saturday, Fadnavis emphasised Maharashtra’s position as a business powerhouse and a key player in India’s economic landscape. "We are back and we are back with a bang," he said, addressing the business leaders at the event.

Thanking the people of Maharashtra for their overwhelming support in the recent state elections, the Chief Minister described the mandate won by the Mahayuti coalition as "unprecedented" and expressed gratitude for the responsibility entrusted to his government to propel the state to greater economic heights.

Reflecting on the election results, Fadnavis admitted the massive victory came as a surprise, attributing it to the success of the government's initiatives and promises fulfilled. "Maharashtra followed the Prime Minister’s message, ‘ek hai toh safe hai,’ which worked like magic during the elections," he added.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)