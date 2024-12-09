During a review meeting with senior officials, Fadnavis outlined the state government’s future course of action. He stressed the importance of transparency, mobility, and integrity in governance, urging full utilisation of the Central Government’s cooperation to drive state's progress

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrives during the Special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, on Monday. Pic/PTI

During a review meeting with senior officials on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed plans to set up a separate 'war room' focused on infrastructure projects and other flagship schemes of the government. The Chief Secretary was entrusted with the task of redesigning the projects which should be prioritised under this initiative. A second war room will be created for both the central and state government schemes, aimed at delivering services more efficiently to the public.

"Maharashtra is a state with unlimited potential. Now we are number one, so don’t stop, CM Fadnavis said, during a meeting with state secretary-level officers, and urged the Maharashtra Government officials to continue pushing forward for the state's development. He also emphasised the need to reclaim the "new Pune," despite the city's longstanding legacy.

During the review meeting with senior officials, Fadnavis outlined the state government’s future course of action. He stressed the importance of transparency, mobility, and integrity in governance, urging full utilisation of the Central Government’s cooperation to drive state progress. CM Fadnavis also recommended greater coordination and follow-up through Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.

In addition, he stressed the importance of making government portals fully operational and user-friendly, ensuring that services are accessible from home. CM Fadnavis also encouraged the district guardian secretaries to visit their respective districts immediately and focus on making the government processes more effective.

During the meeting, Fadnavis asked the officials to make all the state government websites 'RTI (Right to Information)-friendly' and emphasised on the need for an 'Ease of Living' approach. He proposed a two-phase plan to improve citizens' access to services, and suggested the inclusion of retired officers who would form a committee to provide guidance on the plan. Additionally, employee grievances should be resolved directly through communication with the relevant secretary, and new employee training programs should be organised before posting them to their districts, Fadnavis said.

He also directed all the departments to use technology for both citizen convenience and administrative efficiency. Each department has been asked to prepare a 100-day action plan, outlining how they will achieve these goals.