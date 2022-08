Sources said the parties will try to have representatives from all revenue divisions so that the ministers could grace the Independence Day programme at the headquarters

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan. File pic

The Shinde Sena and BJP have chosen to defuse the uncertainty by expanding the two-member Cabinet on Tuesday, five weeks after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis took oath in a high-voltage political drama.