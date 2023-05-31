Maharashtra cabinet focuses on farmers, workers

Also approves gender inclusive tourism policy to ensure participation of women in the industry

As per the new codes, a canteen must be provided in a unit with 100 or more workers. Representation pic/Sameer Markande

In the run-up to the elections, the Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet took a series of decisions regarding welfare and reforms for farmers and workers on Tuesday. Farmers will be able to insure their crop by paying a premium of just Rs 1 and also get Rs 6,000 in addition to the amount they get under the Centre-run Namo Mahasanman Yojana every year. A scheme to boost organic farming has been extended to three more districts. A corn research centre will be established at Sillod in central Maharashtra. A water resource project in Nadura has been given a big grant.

A scheme to attract Rs 25,000 cr investment in the cotton-growing area's textile industry has also been approved. The cotton processing capacity will be increased to 80% from the existing 30%. This is expected to create five lakh jobs. For the workers, 29 labour laws have been merged to create four codes for occupational safety, health and working conditions.

The codes were approved by the cabinet. Under this, a canteen must be provided in a unit with 100 or more workers, a 250-plus worker unit must compulsorily have a welfare officer, and a creche has been made mandatory for a place where 50 or more workers are hired. Before this, the cabinet had approved codes for wages, industrial relations and social security.

More women in tourism

The cabinet approved a gender inclusive tourism policy to ensure participation of women in the industry. Women have been allowed to run bike taxis at tourist destinations. The policy provides for basic infrastructure, financial assistance upto R15 lakh, women tourist safety, customised products, concession and travel.

50% online discount

Women tourists who book online for MTDC (state company) tourism resorts/units will get a 50% discount. The discount will be available for a period between March 1 and 8 (International Women's Day). In addition, every year an additional 30 days stay at 50% discount has been offered to women. In another decision, the cabinet has proposed to take action against inactive co-op members. A member of a cooperative who does not attend the general meeting even once in five years will not be allowed to contest polls or co-opted on the governing body.

29

No of labour laws merged to create four codes for workers