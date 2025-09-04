Breaking News
Mumbai gets closer to the coolest local train rides
Mumbai: Experts slam Bandra East skywalk's design, question u-turn by authorities
Mumbai: Multiple FIRs, zero arrests in Maratha morcha chaos
Mumbai: Dilapidated building tilts over as residents discuss repairs
Mumbai: Chira Bazar families left waiting for transit homes amid festive delays
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to increase maximum work hours to 10 in private sector

Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to increase maximum work hours to 10 in private sector

Updated on: 04 September,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The state cabinet, during its meeting presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cleared the changes recommended by a central task force, bringing Maharashtra in line with states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura, which have already implemented similar reforms

Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to increase maximum work hours to 10 in private sector

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to increase maximum work hours to 10 in private sector
x
00:00

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to amend laws that will allow increasing the maximum daily working hours for private sector employees from the present nine to 10 hours. The move is aimed at attracting investments, generating employment and safeguarding workers’ rights, an official statement said.

The state cabinet, during its meeting presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cleared the changes recommended by a central task force, bringing Maharashtra in line with states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura, which have already implemented similar reforms.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to amend laws that will allow increasing the maximum daily working hours for private sector employees from the present nine to 10 hours. The move is aimed at attracting investments, generating employment and safeguarding workers’ rights, an official statement said.

The state cabinet, during its meeting presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cleared the changes recommended by a central task force, bringing Maharashtra in line with states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura, which have already implemented similar reforms.



The amendments will allow industries to function without disruption during peak demand or labour shortages while ensuring that workers receive proper overtime compensation. The limit of working hours in industries will increase from nine to 12, while rest breaks will be allowed after six hours.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

devendra fadnavis karnataka tamil nadu telangana Uttar Pradesh mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK