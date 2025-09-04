The state cabinet, during its meeting presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cleared the changes recommended by a central task force, bringing Maharashtra in line with states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura, which have already implemented similar reforms

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to amend laws that will allow increasing the maximum daily working hours for private sector employees from the present nine to 10 hours. The move is aimed at attracting investments, generating employment and safeguarding workers’ rights, an official statement said.

The state cabinet, during its meeting presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cleared the changes recommended by a central task force, bringing Maharashtra in line with states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura, which have already implemented similar reforms.

The amendments will allow industries to function without disruption during peak demand or labour shortages while ensuring that workers receive proper overtime compensation. The limit of working hours in industries will increase from nine to 12, while rest breaks will be allowed after six hours.

