Maharashtra cabinet nod for renaming Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Savarkar, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link after Vajpayee

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday gave nod to rename the Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The cabinet gave its nod for a proposal to rename the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Savarkar and also decided to rename the MTHL as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Shivdi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

Shinde last month said the Versova-Bandra Sea Link will be named after Savarkar.

The upcoming 17-km sea link will connect Andheri to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as part of the coastal road.

The MTHL will connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and is expected to be completed by December this year.

