Maharashtra cabinet pays tribute to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh

Updated on: 02 January,2025 02:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai

The Maharashtra State Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, paid a heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh during its meeting on January 2. A condolence motion was passed in honor of his contributions to India.

File Pic

The Maharashtra State Cabinet today paid a heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh during its meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.


A condolence motion was presented in the Cabinet in honor of Dr. Singh’s passing. Dr. Singh, who served in various important roles such as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister, was acknowledged for his relentless efforts to provide justice to the common people. The Cabinet expressed that Dr. Singh had carved a distinct place for himself in Indian politics through his contributions.


His writings related to economics will continue to serve as a valuable resource for future generations. The Cabinet unanimously shared the sentiment that his legacy will always be remembered by the nation for the remarkable impact he had on India’s growth and development.


Manmohan Singh passes away: Irreparable loss to the country, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday expressed his condolences over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that his departure is a great and irreparable loss to the country.

"We all are in immense grief due to the demise of the former PM Manmohan Singh. He tried to fulfil all his duties being the finance minister, RBI governor, and prime minister of the country, especially his effort to give the country's economy a new direction... His departure is a great and irreparable loss to the country. I express my condolences and pray for the peace of the departed soul," CM Fadnavis said.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had suffered a sudden loss of consciousness at home and was subsequently rushed to AIIMS, Delhi.

 
 
 

