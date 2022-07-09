Maharashtra: Can’t take away Shiv Sena’s bow and arrow symbol legally, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray challenges the breakaway group and the BJP to hold mid-term polls

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Matoshree on Friday. Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has said that the party’s election symbol of bow and arrow cannot be taken away legally from his faction. He challenged the new government of the Sena breakaway Eknath Shinde group and the Bharatiya Janata Party to hold a mid-term Assembly poll to see which is the real Sena.

Thackeray addressed a media conference on Friday after reports emerged that he had asked his cadre to prepare for the elections without the party’s election symbol, that has been winning it municipal polls, and seats in the Assembly and Lok Sabha. The Sena has made two governments with the BJP in the past, and one with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party which fell last month after Shinde and 39 other MLAs revolted. Judging by the line to enter the Shinde faction, it is being said that the Chief Minister's faction will soon claim the Sena's official election symbol.

“By law nobody can take the election symbol away from the Sena. I told my cadre (on Thursday) that not only the election symbol, but also the signals the poll candidates give and the characteristics they have, impact the voters. I did not say we were about to lose the bow and arrow. I can't think of such a thing. I am saying this after consulting legal experts,” he said.

Thackeray said the exodus of the leaders, MLAs and former civic representatives would not make any difference to the Sena. “They were given poll tickets because they were recommended by the people with whom they have gone with. But the common party workers haven’t gone anywhere. They are still with us. The Sena's future is secure, and I request all Shiv Sainiks to not fall for the confusion they (Shinde group) have been creating,” he added.

The former CM said there was a difference between a legislative party and the party on the streets that makes public representatives what they are. “Whether it is one or 40 MLAs who have switched sides, the party has remained what it is. They were tempted, put under pressure, but not all can fall for such tactics,” he said.

SC decision important for the country

The Sena has moved the Supreme Court against the governor’s decision to invite Shinde to form a government, the floor test held thereafter and disqualification notices served to the MLAs. All pleas will be heard on July 11. Thackeray said the verdict, whenever delivered, will have a long lasting impact on the country’s democratic setup.

“I strongly believe in our judicial system. Truth prevails. The verdict will decide how strong our democracy is and will remain so. It will be a pathfinder. Not just the country, but the world will have its eyes on the verdict because we are one of the three largest democracies in the world,” he stated further.

Where were rebels then?

Thackeray slammed the rebels for remaining mute when he and his family were attacked by the BJP. “They (rebels) say they are ready to come back provided we talk to the BJP as well. They say they still love us. I am thankful to them for their love. However, why didn't they show this love in the past two and half years? They did not speak when we were under perverted attacks. There was an attempt to destroy my son’s (political and social) life. They are now sitting with the same people who did it to us. They have no answer. The people didn't like what they have done,” he said, adding, “What they have been suggesting now could have been done in 2019 as well. And it would have been possible without spending such a large amount... people say R1,000 crore to R3,000 cr.ore” Thackeray challenged the government to hold a mid-term Assembly election. “We will go home if people think we were wrong. We will also see what happens to them (Shinde-BJP). Let's have polls.”

First test lies ahead

On Friday, the state election commission announced elections to 96 city councils (92 nagar parishad and 4 nagar panchayats) will be held on August 18. These local bodies are in 17 districts that aren't hit badly by rains. Those in the rain-hit districts, especially municipal corporations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Konkan are likely to have the elections in September or October.