Maharashtra: Support Murmu for President, tribal Sena MP says in letter to Uddhav Thackeray

In a letter written on Thursday, Gavit said it would be an honour that a tribal would become President, adding that, earlier, party founder Bal Thackeray had broken ranks with the NDA and supported the candidatures of Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee

Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo

Rajendra Gavit, the Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra's Palghar (ST) Lok Sabha seat, on Friday asked his party chief Uddhav Thackeray to support the candidature of Droupadi Murmu for the post of President of India.

In a letter written on Thursday, Gavit said it would be an honour that a tribal would become President, adding that, earlier, party founder Bal Thackeray had broken ranks with the NDA and supported the candidatures of Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee.

Also Read: Droupadi Murmu as President will be a matter of pride for country: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Earlier, Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale had written to Thackeray with the same demand.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.