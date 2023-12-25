Maharashtra: Carcass found in Tadoba not Maya’s

Forest department officials still clueless about tigress’ whereabouts

Maya was last spotted by a TATR team in August

The forest department have confirmed to mid-day that the bones are not those of a tiger This would prompt wildlife lovers to wonder whether the tigress is still alive The analysis revealed that the bones were not of a tiger but of some other animal

While those concerned about the whereabouts of the famous tigress Maya await the results of the forensic and DNA reports of the bones discovered in Tadoba forest, highly placed sources in the forest department have confirmed to mid-day that the bones are not those of a tiger. This would prompt wildlife lovers to wonder whether the tigress is still alive. “The samples taken from the wild animal skeletons found at Tadoba in November were sent for analysis. We have been informed that the bones were not of a tiger but some other animals,” said an official from the Maharashtra Forest Department.

According to an official from the Maharashtra Forest Department, the samples taken from the wild animal skeletons found at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) were sent for DNA analysis to the National Centre for Biological Sciences and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology for further analysis. The analysis revealed that the bones were not of a tiger but of some other animal. “We are awaiting an official report from the National Centre for Biological Sciences and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology regarding the same,” he said.

The skeletal remains speculated to be that of a tiger were found

On November 19, mid-day carried a story ‘Missing Tigress Maya: Tiger remains found in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, authorities investigate’ wherein it was stated that the skeleton of a tiger was found in TATR. It was also stated that while authorities will conduct DNA analysis on the samples collected, it was feared that the skeletons might belong to the legendary tigress Maya, officially known as T-12. The tigress hasn’t been sighted since August 25 and TATR authorities have already made all possible efforts to track her.

mid-day had also published a story 'Maharashtra: Tadoba Tiger Reserve Officials Begin 3-Day Foot Patrolling for Maya' which highlighted how TATR authorities had launched a three-day foot patrol and combing operation to track down Maya.

Maya is a dominant tigress in the Pandharpawani area of the core region of the TATR. She was born in December 2010 to a tigress popularly known as Leela and a male tiger known as Hiltop.

Since June 2014, Maya has given birth to 13 cubs in total, most of which (except for four cubs from the second and third litters) did not survive to breeding age for various natural reasons. She has been continuously captured in systematic camera trap exercises since 2014 and was last captured on camera traps during the Phase IV exercise from March 2023 to May 2023. Her last direct sighting was in August 2023 by TATR patrolling staff in the Panchdhara area near Tadoba Lake.

To ascertain her presence, large-scale intensive monitoring operations were launched in her known territory from October 7, 2023, with the help of camera traps and regular patrolling. The entire area of Tadoba and Kolara ranges—known to be her territory and movement area—was covered during this exercise. In the process, six other female and seven male tigers were captured on camera traps in her territory since October 7. However, T-12 was not spotted in the area captured in the area.

As a last resort, an intensive foot patrolling cum combing operation was carried out from November 16 to 18, 2023, with the help of all the frontline staff of TATR core area, Special Tiger Protection Force units, and protection camp patrolling staff. A total of 150 staff members took part in the combing operations.

On November 18, 2023, the combing teams located the remains speculated to be of a tiger in compartment number 82 of Tadoba beat in the Tadoba range. The remains consisted of the skeleton that was scattered in an area of about 100 metres in radius. All the remains were carefully gathered together and samples were collected for DNA analysis by the wildlife veterinarian and biologist for further analysis. According to the wildlife veterinarian, the remains were in a very advanced stage of decomposition and unfit for further postmortem examination. It was also said that the animal had apparently died due to natural causes, considering the location of the remains and the absence of any human activity in the area.

A source from the Maharashtra Forest Department told mid-day that the chances of Maya still being alive are very slim because of her age and other factors. “Maya is already 12-13 years old and if at all she was alive, she would at least have been spotted by someone (forest staff or tourists) or have even been photocaptured in camera traps," a forest department official said.

Aug 25

Day Maya was last spotted

13

No. of cubs born to Maya