Head of party’s Aarey shakha writes to Eknath Shinde, asks for potholed road between market and Mayur Nagar to be fixed in 15 days

The poor condition of the internal road leading from Aarey Market to Mayur Nagar results in a persistently dusty atmosphere. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Repair dusty Aarey road or we start begging to raise funds, Shiv Sena UBT leader tells CM x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has written to CM Eknath Shinde requesting repairs Shiv Sena (UBT) asked the government to carry out the repairs in 15 days Failing which the party workers will launch a bheek mango andolan

Fed up with the condition of the potholed and dusty road going from Aarey Market to Mayur Nagar, a local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has written to Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde requesting repairs. The head of Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Aarey Milk Colony shakha asked the government to carry out the repairs in 15 days, failing which the party workers will launch a bheek mango andolan (begging protest).

Sandeep Gadhave’s letter to the CM states, “The issue of internal roads in Aarey area is big but it is really sad to know that none of the ministers in your government are bothered about it. Daily, senior citizens, pregnant women, school children and tribals staying in this area use this road.” The letter also states that due to the bad condition of the road from Aarey Market to Mayur Nagar, people have been injured in accidents and also have to contend with a dusty, polluted area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gadhave told mid-day, “If this road’s repair work is not started within the next 15 days, all the residents from this area will block all the roads in Aarey. Along with the citizens, we will also start a ‘bheek maango’ protest where we will beg to raise money for the repairs. The money will be sent to the country’s highest office along with a written application on behalf of all the residents.”

mid-day has consistently highlighted the issues faced by residents because of the poor quality of road from Aarey Market to Mayur Nagar near Royal Palms. Around 30,000 people live in and around Royal Palms in Aarey Milk Colony and use the dusty road daily.