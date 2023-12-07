Mumbai: Newly constructed concrete roads at Aarey Colony develops cracks

BMC imposes a fine on the contractor and issues order to reconstruct the stretch of road that developed cracks

The recently concretised Aarey Colony main road has developed cracks at several locations. Pic/Sameer Markande

The recently constructed cement concrete road at Aarey Colony has developed cracks at several locations. Even as the liability period of the road is 10 years, the shoddy work has come under criticism from activists and locals. Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s road department assured of repairing the cracks.

BMC started the concretisation of Aarey Colony’s main road from Goregaon Junction to the L & T junction of Powai in 2022 and the project will be completed in 2025. BMC will be paying Rs 51.6 crore to the company which is constructing the road. According to the conditions in the tender document, the defect liability period of the road is 10 years and 20 percent of the contract amount will be released in equal installments over ten years after completion of the work. When mid-day visited the Aarey Colony, it found that there were several cracks in the road at some locations.

Aarey Colony resident Sandip Gadhave said, “The BMC is spending crores of rupees on constructing cement concrete roads and within just a few weeks of opening, some stretches have developed cracks. These cracks have exposed shoddy work by the contractor. The BMC should take strict action against the contractor.”

A BMC official who is working on the project accepted that there are cracks on the road at several locations. “Yes, we have inspected the cracks on the road and we have already asked the contractor to reconstruct these patches. We are going to impose a fine on the contractor as per the rule,” said a BMC official.

According to the former BMC official, some cracks can’t create any serious issues. But some cracks can occur due to improper leveling of the base of the road and also if the water content in concrete mix is high.

Civic activist Anil Galgali said since cement concrete roads are more durable than asphalt roads, BMC is constructing CC roads at a higher cost compared to

asphalt roads.

“If the newly constructed CC roads are also developing cracks, then it is a quality issue. It is necessary to maintain the quality of the road during the ongoing work. Action should be taken against the officials concerned along with the contractor,” Galgali said.

10yrs

Defect liability period for the concrete road