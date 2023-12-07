Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
Mumbai: Vikhroli’s east-west bridge nears completion
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Newly constructed concrete roads at Aarey Colony develops cracks

Mumbai: Newly constructed concrete roads at Aarey Colony develops cracks

Updated on: 07 December,2023 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve , Ranjeet Jadhav | sameer.surve@mid-day.com ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

BMC imposes a fine on the contractor and issues order to reconstruct the stretch of road that developed cracks

Mumbai: Newly constructed concrete roads at Aarey Colony develops cracks

The recently concretised Aarey Colony main road has developed cracks at several locations. Pic/Sameer Markande

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Newly constructed concrete roads at Aarey Colony develops cracks
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. The recently constructed cement concrete road at Aarey Colony has developed cracks
  2. The shoddy work has come under criticism from activists and locals
  3. Officials from the BMC`s road department assured of repairing the cracks

The recently constructed cement concrete road at Aarey Colony has developed cracks at several locations. Even as the liability period of the road is 10 years, the shoddy work has come under criticism from activists and locals. Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s road department assured of repairing the cracks. 


BMC started the concretisation of Aarey Colony’s main road from Goregaon Junction to the L & T junction of Powai in 2022 and the project will be completed in 2025. BMC will be paying Rs 51.6 crore to the company which is constructing the road. According to the conditions in the tender document, the defect liability period of the road is 10 years and 20 percent of the contract amount will be released in equal installments over ten years after completion of the work. When mid-day visited the Aarey Colony, it found that there were several cracks in the road at some locations. 


Aarey Colony resident Sandip Gadhave said, “The BMC is spending crores of rupees on constructing cement concrete roads and within just a few weeks of opening, some stretches have developed cracks. These cracks have exposed shoddy work by the contractor. The BMC should take strict action against the contractor.”


A BMC official who is working on the project accepted that there are cracks on the road at several locations. “Yes, we have inspected the cracks on the road and we have already asked the contractor to reconstruct these patches. We are going to impose a fine on the contractor as per the rule,” said a BMC official.  

According to the former BMC official, some cracks can’t create any serious issues. But some cracks can occur due to improper leveling of the base of the road and also if the water content in concrete mix is high. 

Civic activist Anil Galgali said since cement concrete roads are more durable than asphalt roads, BMC is constructing CC roads at a higher cost compared to 
asphalt roads. 

“If the newly constructed CC roads are also developing cracks, then it is a quality issue. It is necessary to maintain the quality of the road during the ongoing work.  Action should be taken against the officials concerned along with the contractor,” Galgali said. 

10yrs
Defect liability period for the concrete road

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation aarey colony mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK