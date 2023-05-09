Breaking News
Maharashtra: Cement-mixer truck overturns in Thane

Updated on: 09 May,2023 10:53 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The accident took place around 5.40 am in the morning near Kapurbawdi, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC)

Maharashtra: Cement-mixer truck overturns in Thane

Truck overturned in Thane (Pic/RDMC)

Maharashtra: Cement-mixer truck overturns in Thane
A cement-mixer truck overturned in Thane city on Tuesday, a Thane civic official said.


The accident took place around 5.40 am in the morning near Kapurbawdi, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).




While nobody was injured, the truck spilled oil on the road, causing a traffic jam, he said.

The truck overturned on the road as the driver lost control of the vehicle, the official said.

Kapurbawdi police personnel, Kapurbawdi traffic police personnel with 2 crane machines, and disaster management cell personnel with one pickup vehicle were present at the said incident site. No one was injured in the incident. The driver of the truck fled from the spot.

"The city traffic police personnel are working to straighten the overturned vehicle on the road with the help of 2 crane machines," said the civic official

thane mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

