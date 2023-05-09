Breaking News
Hoax or real? UK student behind threat to Salman
Former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away
Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO
Mumbai: BMC’s grand EV plan runs out of power
Mumbai: Leopard seen watching traffic go by in abandoned building near Royal Palms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Bridge on Samruddhi Expressway collapses no casualty

Maharashtra: Bridge on Samruddhi Expressway collapses; no casualty

Updated on: 09 May,2023 10:30 AM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

No casualty was reported in the incident which took place on Monday evening near Gangadwadi on Sinnar-Ghoti stretch of the expressway, they said

Maharashtra: Bridge on Samruddhi Expressway collapses; no casualty

File Photo

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Bridge on Samruddhi Expressway collapses; no casualty
x
00:00

A bridge has collapsed on a stretch of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Tuesday.


No casualty was reported in the incident which took place on Monday evening near Gangadwadi on Sinnar-Ghoti stretch of the expressway, they said.




The first phase of the expressway was inaugurated in Nagpur last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first phase connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, covering a distance of 520 km.


A bridge near Gangadwadi on the Sinnar-Ghoti stretch of the expressway in Nashik collapsed suddenly on Monday evening when work was underway to put some girders on it, a police official said.

There was no casualty, he said.

Also read: Samruddhi Mahamarg: Nagpur-Shirdi highway a success

The Sinnar-Ghoti stretch of the expressway has not been opened for the public yet. The incident led to panic in the area for some time.

The Mahamarg passes through Nashik district. The work on its Shirdi-Sinnar stretch is completed and it has been opened.

The length of the total project, officially named as 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg', will be 701 km.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india national news nashik maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK