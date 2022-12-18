Samruddhi Mahamarg: Nagpur-Shirdi highway a success

Ever since Dec 12, over a span of six days, almost 50,000 vehicles have used the highway

Nagpur-Shirdi highway

It seems that the newly inaugurated Nagpur-Shirdi Phase I of Samrudhi Mahamarg is getting a good response from motorists. Over the last six days, around 50,000 vehicles have used the highway. A MSRDC official confirmed this development.

On December 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first phase after which it was thrown open for traffic at 2 pm. Post opening of the highway, some motorists had complained about lack of facilities on it, including fewer number of fuel stations.

However, MSRDC has stated that there are a total of seven fuel stations on the way from Nagpur towards Shirdi and fuel stations at six places from Shirdi towards Nagpur. Snacks, drinking water as well as tyre puncture removal and tyre inflation facilities have been provided at these fuel stations. Minor vehicle repair facility is also available.

Facilities to assist accident victims have also been put into place by MSRDC . A total of 21 well equipped Quick Response Vehicles are deployed at interchanges on the expressway.

These vehicles will reach the accident site immediately after the incident. They are equipped with fire fighting system, cutters, oxygen cylinders, hydraulic jacks, first-aid facilities and equipments etc. for rescue operation and incident control.

It may be noted that a total of 13 cranes with a capacity of 30 metric tonnes are deployed 24 hours. “Highway Safety Police are present on the expressway. A total of 121 security guards of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation have been appointed to assist the Highway Security Police. There are a total of 15 ambulances as well,” said the MSRDC official.

