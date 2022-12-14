Man fires in air on newly-inaugurated Samruddhi Expressway stretch, booked

A case was registered against the man, who has been identified, under the Arms Act 1959. Police have formed teams to trace him

Samruddhi Mahamarg. File Pic

A case was registered against a man on Wednesday for firing in the air near a tunnel of the newly-inaugurated Samruddhi Expressway in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, police said.

Police swung into action after a video clip surfaced on social media showing a man coming out of an SUV and firing in the air from a gun near a tunnel. The incident occurred on the expressway stretch passing through Phulambri taluka in Aurangabad district, a police official said.

After the video went viral, police visited the spot.

Also Read: MSRTC to launch services on Samruddhi expressway on Nagpur-Shirdi route

A case was registered against the man, who has been identified, under the Arms Act 1959. Police have formed teams to trace him.

The first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway between Nagpur and Shirdi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever