Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero
?news-india-news-article-breakingnews">

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Man fires in air on newly inaugurated Samruddhi Expressway stretch booked

Man fires in air on newly-inaugurated Samruddhi Expressway stretch, booked

Updated on: 14 December,2022 09:47 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

Top

A case was registered against the man, who has been identified, under the Arms Act 1959. Police have formed teams to trace him

Man fires in air on newly-inaugurated Samruddhi Expressway stretch, booked

Samruddhi Mahamarg. File Pic


A case was registered against a man on Wednesday for firing in the air near a tunnel of the newly-inaugurated Samruddhi Expressway in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, police said.


Police swung into action after a video clip surfaced on social media showing a man coming out of an SUV and firing in the air from a gun near a tunnel. The incident occurred on the expressway stretch passing through Phulambri taluka in Aurangabad district, a police official said.



After the video went viral, police visited the spot.


Also Read: MSRTC to launch services on Samruddhi expressway on Nagpur-Shirdi route

A case was registered against the man, who has been identified, under the Arms Act 1959. Police have formed teams to trace him.

The first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway between Nagpur and Shirdi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra nagpur news Crime News India news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK