Maharashtra: Chhagan Bhujbal seeks ban on website for article against Savitribai Phule

Updated on: 29 May,2023 07:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the NCP MLA from Yeola in Nashik said legal action should be taken against the website and the author of the article

Chhagan Bhujbal. File Pic

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday sought action against a website for writing an allegedly offensive article on renowned social reformer and pioneer in women's education Savitribai Phule.


In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the NCP MLA from Yeola in Nashik said legal action should be taken against the website and the author of the article.


The attempt to malign Savitribai Phule was outrageous, painful and highly condemnable, Bhujbal said.


"The portal, in the name of rearranging history is destroying history. This anti-social tendency needs to be crushed," he said, adding that the state government must take the issue seriously and ban the website. 

maharashtra chhagan bhujbal nationalist congress party news India news india Eknath Shinde

