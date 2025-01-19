CM Fadnavis arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the statement said

Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/CMO

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives in Zurich to attend Davos Summit 2025 x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday arrived in Switzerland's Zurich to attend the Davos Summit 2025, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that CM Fadnavis arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. He was warmly welcomed by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh and Seva Switzerland organisations. In a traditional display of Maharashtra’s cultural heritage, local Marathi community members performed Lezim, a traditional dance, to greet the state chief minister.

During the event, young children from Zurich presented a Marathi patriotic song, highlighting the sentiment of "returning again." The children—Vedant, Hrishikesh, Rashmi, and Advika—won the hearts of the attendees with their innocent and heartfelt wishes, the statement said.

The welcome ceremony was attended by Indian Ambassador Mridul Kumar and the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Kumar Singh. Marathi community members from various parts of Zurich gathered for the event, which took place at 6 am.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis expressed his happiness over the warm welcome and said, “This reception made me feel at home. I felt the energy of Maharashtra and the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' here,” the statement said.

Earlier, an official statement had stated that CM Fadnavis will participate in the World Economic Forum to be held in Davos from January 20 to 24.

The visit aims to attract more foreign investments to Maharashtra, which is already a leader in attracting such investments, a CMO statement said.

It said that during his first term as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis had attended the World Economic Forum thrice. Under his leadership, Maharashtra rose from fifth to first place in industrial development of the country. The state had also hosted the Magnetic Maharashtra event twice to promote investment.

On his trip, CM Fadnavis will have several important meetings and events with global leaders.

CM Fadnavis will be visiting Davos along with a delegation including Industry Minister Uday Samant, along with officials from MIDC, MMRDA, and CIDCO.

"They aim to sign multiple memorandums of understanding (MOUs) in sectors like data centers, automobiles, semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), electronics, steel, food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure," the statement said.

CM Fadnavis aims to attract large-scale investments to help Maharashtra achieve its goal of a 1 trillion-dollar economy and create job opportunities. The state has recently announced several new policies, which Fadnavis will discuss during meetings with business leaders in Davos to further the state's comprehensive development, it said.