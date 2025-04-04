CM directs e-TDR rollout, geo-tagging of schools, and solar power for govt offices; along with issuing directives to the BMC, he also instructed all state-run schools to complete geo-tagging

CM Devendra Fadnavis

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pushes BMC to go digital with building permits x 00:00

To enhance the ease of doing business, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the BMC to implement the Building Planning Management System (BPMS) and introduce e-TDR (Transferable Development Rights). “The new system—BPMS and e-TDR—will streamline building permissions online and elevate the city’s global standards,” Fadnavis said during a meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Fadnavis reviewed the 100-day plans of 22 departments in a meeting at the Sahyadri Guest House in Walkeshwar, Mumbai. Along with issuing directives to the BMC, he also instructed all state-run schools to complete geo-tagging. “The tagging should include details of available facilities such as drinking water, toilets, and other amenities,” he emphasised. In his third term as chief minister, Fadnavis has introduced a new system where every department must present a list of tasks to be completed within 100 days. On May 1, all Mantralaya departments will have to publicly release a report on completed projects and those in progress.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, and other senior IAS and government officials. Fadnavis also instructed all government offices receiving funds from the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) to install solar power systems on their premises.

Road safety on priority

As the state expands its road infrastructure, Fadnavis has emphasised the need for better traffic management. He directed authorities to implement the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) to reduce road accidents. “The system will help identify and repair accident-prone areas while also curbing traffic rule violations,” Fadnavis added.