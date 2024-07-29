During a meeting at Sahyadri Guest House on Monday, CM Shinde highlighted the importance of comprehensive support for the disabled persons in Maharashtra, including training, counseling, and medical assistance to them

CM Shinde. Pic/CMO

In an official statement from the CMO, CM Shinde while reaffirming his commitment to providing employment and self-employment opportunities for disabled individuals in the state said that the distribution of e-rickshaws would be done soon.

During a meeting at Sahyadri Guest House on Monday, CM Shinde highlighted the importance of comprehensive support for the disabled persons in Maharashtra, including training, counseling, and medical assistance to them.

According to the official statement, CM Shinde directed all municipal corporations to establish rehabilitation centers that offer these services under one roof.

"The centers should provide housing, training, counseling and medical aid to ensure that disabled individuals receive all necessary support," CM Shinde said, the statement stated.

CM Shinde also announced plans to enhance the financial support available through the Disabled Welfare Board. The board currently has a capital of Rs 500 crore and offers loans up to Rs 50,000 to disabled individuals.

The statement further stated that CM Shinde has instructed the board to urgently propose increasing this loan limit to Rs 2.5 lakh.

CM Shinde also called for the development of skill development programs in collaboration with the concerned departments to provide more employment opportunities for the disabled persons.

It said that the meeting was also attended by Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Principal Secretary Vikas Kharge, Disabled Welfare Department Secretary Sumant Bhange and Managing Director of the Welfare Board Abhay Kargutkar.

The meeting was focused on improving the efficiency of the loan distribution process, the statement said.

It further said that CM Shinde recommended using technology, such as mobile apps and helpline numbers to fast-track the loan distribution process and raise awareness about available education loans for the disabled persons.

According to the official statement, last year, the Disabled Welfare Board approved 797 battery-operated rickshaws for self-employment. Of these, 600 rickshaws have already been distributed. For this year, the board has approved the purchase of 667 e-rickshaws.

"Priority will be given to individuals with 100 per cent disability," the statement said, quoting Bhange.