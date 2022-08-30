Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde asks officials to complete land acquisition for bullet train project by Sep 30

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor is a flagship infrastructure project of the Narendra Modi government that seeks to improve connectivity between the country's financial capital and the commercial hub of Gujarat

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to complete land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project and disburse compensation to affected people by September 30, the state government said on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor is a flagship infrastructure project of the Narendra Modi government that seeks to improve connectivity between the country's financial capital and the commercial hub of Gujarat.

The multi-crore project, primarily the land acquisition in Maharashtra, hit hurdle after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took charge in November 2019. After a change of government in the state in June this year, the land acquisition process for the project is being expedited.

"CM, Shri @mieknathshinde has directed all officers to complete the land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed bullet train project & disburse compensation to affected families by September 30," the Maharashtra Information Centre, an account handled by the state government's public relations department tweeted.

