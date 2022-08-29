Separate lane to be created for vehicles using Mumbai-Pune E-way for Ganesh festival: Maha CM

A statement from the chief minister's office on Sunday said the decision was taken to ease the movement of traffic on the highway

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the state administration to create a separate lane at toll plazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for vehicles going for the upcoming Ganesh festival.

A statement from the chief minister's office on Sunday said the decision was taken to ease the movement of traffic on the highway. The 10-day Ganesh festival begins on August 31. Shinde visited the Khalapur toll plaza and took the decision after a meeting with officials.

Also read: Mumbai: Ganeshotsav-special buses for Marathi manoos hailing from Konkan region

He asked for increased manpower to prevent traffic congestion and rush at toll plazas during festivals and holidays. The CM also asked the authorities to strengthen the CCTV system to prevent accidents and ensure security on the expressway.

On Friday, the Maharashtra government had waived the toll on Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa highways as well as toll plazas of other Public Works Department (PWD) roads from August 27 to September 11 in view of the Ganesh festival. The move was aimed at providing a relief to Lord Ganesh devotees travelling from different parts of Maharashtra to the state's coastal Konkan belt.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal