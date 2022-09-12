Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde asks officials to take steps to curb spread of lumpy skin disease

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said, the disease has been reported in several districts of the state and the issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting during the day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Amid a rise in cases of lumpy skin disease, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday asked state Animal Husbandry department officials to be alert and take steps to curb the spread of the disease among cattle.

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said, the disease has been reported in several districts of the state and the issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting during the day, reported PTI.

The chief minister asked officials to run an awareness campaign on the disease and also remain present in their areas of duty to provide immediate assistance to people.

The CMO statement also said that a toll-free number 18002330418 as well as a state-level call centre having a toll-free number 1962 have been made available for people, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra government had last week declared the whole state as a "controlled area" to curb the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle.

(With inputs from PTI)

