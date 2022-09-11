Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde extends support to Maharashtra pilgrims injured in Uttarakhand

Updated on: 11 September,2022 07:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde extends support to Maharashtra pilgrims injured in Uttarakhand

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic


Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde came out in support of four pilgrims from Maharashtra who were killed while on a pilgrimage to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Four pilgrims had died in a horrific accident while several others were injured after their vehicle reportedly plunged into a gorge in Uttarakhand.


As soon as CM Shinde got information about the incident, he immediately spoke to the officials to provide medical treatment to the injured at AIIMS in Rishikesh. The CM personally monitored the procedure to bring the bodies of the four deceased pilgrims back to Maharashtra, said an official release.

Also Read: Seven including four from Maharashtra killed in separate road accidents in Uttarakhand


18 pilgrims from Palghar district had gone to Rishikesh for pilgrimage when the incident took place. Jitesh Lokhande (43), Dharmaraj Khatekar (40), Purushottam Dattatreya (37), Shivaji Budhkar (53) had died in the accident. 14 pilgrims were injured in the incident, the release further mentioned.

After learning about the incident, CM Shinde immediately contacted the authorities in Uttarakhand and arranged treatment facilities for the injured at the AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh. He also contacted the hospital administration and took information about the treatment being given to the injured.

After the post-mortem and other formalities of the accident victims were completed, their bodies were brought to Delhi airport, from where they were flown to Mumbai. Later, the bodies were handed over to their relatives.

