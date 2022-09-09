Seven including four from Maharashtra killed in separate road accidents in Uttarakhand

The four deceased were identified as Shivaji Budhkar (53) from Mumbai, Purushottam Dattatreya (37) and Jitesh Prakash Lokhande (43) from Thane, and Dharmaraj from Palghar whose age is yet to be ascertained, the police said.
Seven people, including four pilgrims from Maharashtra were killed, and three others injured on Friday after their vehicles plunged into gorges in separate road accidents in Uttarakhand, police said.
The accidents took place in Tehri, Pauri and Dehradun districts.
Four pilgrims from Maharashtra were killed and two others injured when the car in which they were travelling from Haridwar to the Badrinath temple fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge near Shree Ram Tapasthalia ashram in Tehri, Station House Officer, Muni-ki-Reti, Ritesh Shah said.
Besides the driver, six people were in the car at the time of the accident, he said.
The deceased have been identified as Shivaji Budhkar (53) from Mumbai, Purushottam Dattatreya (37) and Jitesh Prakash Lokhande (43) from Thane, and Dharmaraj from Palghar whose age is yet to be ascertained, the police said.
While three of them died on the spot, one succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, they said.
Ravindra Chavan (56) from Mumbai and Kavindra Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand's Ukhimath who was driving the car, were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the government hospital, they said.
Soon after receiving information about the accident, Senior Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar Saini and Sub-Inspector Ashish Sharma reached the spot along with a State Disaster Response Force team, they said.
In another accident in Pauri's Bhatoli village, two people were killed when their jeep fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge. Both of them died on the spot, the police said.
The deceased were identified as Arjun Singh (35) and Dev Singh (40), both residents of Bhatoli, they said.
In the third accident, one person was killed and another injured after their vehicle fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge, the police said.
The deceased was identified as Tikam Singh Rana and the injured, who was driving the vehicle, as Jitendra Das, they said.
