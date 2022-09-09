Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Breaking News
Yakub Memon grave beautification: CM Eknath Shinde assures strict action
Updated on: 09 September,2022 08:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

The highest number of cases- 518 new cases were recorded from Mumbai circle, followed by Pune circle at 255 cases, Nagpur (55), Nashik (53), Kolhapur (49), Akola (28), Aurangabad (17) and Latur circle (10)

Representational Pic


Maharashtra recorded 955 new cases of coronavirus infection and four deaths on Friday. It raised the tally of infections to 81,09,397 and death toll to 1,48,284, an official from the state health department told the PTI.


A marginal decline in infections were noticed as compared to the cases reported the in state on Thursday, Maharashtra had reported 1,076 cases and six fatalities on September 8.

The highest number of cases- 518 new cases were recorded from Mumbai circle, followed by Pune circle at 255 cases, Nagpur (55), Nashik (53), Kolhapur (49), Akola (28), Aurangabad (17) and Latur circle (10).


Of the latest deaths, three were reported from Mumbai circle and one from Aurangabad circle.

As many as 972 patients recovered from the infection since previous evening, taking the count of recoveries to 79,54,052.

The state currently has 7,061 activeCovid-19 cases, of which Mumbai alone accounts for 2,085, followed by 1,721 and 1,532 cases in Pune and Thane districts.

The recovery rate of the state is 98.08 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.

With 29,909 swab samples tested since previous evening, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 8,43,30,190.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 81,09,397; fresh cases 955; death toll 1,48,284; recoveries 79,54,052; active cases 7,061; total tests 8,43,30,190.

(with PTI inputs)

