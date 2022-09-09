Breaking News
Yakub Memon grave beautification: CM Eknath Shinde assures strict action
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Charles to be formally proclaimed king Saturday: Buckingham Palace
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Chandrapur reports three diarrhoea deaths since September 4

Maharashtra: Chandrapur reports three diarrhoea deaths since September 4

Updated on: 09 September,2022 08:35 PM IST  |  Chandrapur
PTI |

Top

he first death was reported on September 4 in Gondpipri primary health centre (PHC), while two more persons succumbed to the ailment on September 6, said Dr Sudhir Meshram, Additional District Health Officer, Chandrapur Zilla Parishad

Maharashtra: Chandrapur reports three diarrhoea deaths since September 4

Representational Pic


Three persons have died from diarrhoea since September 4 in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, a senior health official said on Friday.


The first death was reported on September 4 in Gondpipri primary health centre (PHC), while two more persons succumbed to the ailment on September 6, said Dr Sudhir Meshram, Additional District Health Officer, Chandrapur Zilla Parishad.

Also Read: Yakub Memon grave beautification: CM Eknath Shinde assures strict action


"The deceased are in the 55-72 age group. We started a health camp on September 7 and 21 patients were admitted. Ten have been discharged post treatment and four patients have been shifted to Chandrapur general hospital," he said.

The situation is under control at present, Dr Meshram added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will King Charles III face challenges to follow Queen Elizabeth II`s footsteps?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra chandrapur news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK