Mumbai: Lightning strike leaves residents of Borivli housing society shocked

Television sets, ACs, computers, other gadgets conk off after strike; no injuries reported

The lightning bolt strikes the building

A powerful bolt of lightning struck the water tank of a Borivli housing society amid a thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. Owing to the natural phenomenon, all electronic gadgets were damaged in the building, including computers, fridges and CCTV cameras. The incident occurred at 5.30 pm at Neminath Society at Borivli West and it was captured by a resident of a neighbouring building.



Dhananjay Desai (left) and his damaged television set

Speaking to midday a resident of Neminath Society, Dhananjay Desai, said, “On Wednesday I was at home when we heard a loud noise of thunder. A few minutes later a video of the lightning strike surfaced on social media. During the storm, my television sparked and conked off. We have given it for repairs. We called the electronics repair man and he told us that the motherboard had been damaged.”

Desai said, “The society has 51 flats and many fridges, computers, CCTV cameras and other gadgets were damaged. We disconnected the society’s power immediately after the strike just to be safe. A resident’s air-conditioner was also damaged. Luckily, nobody was injured.”

