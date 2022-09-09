Maharashtra rains: Five injured in Thane as tree falls on Ganpati pandal, car

Of the five injured, two have sustained serious wounds and are hospitalised. The rest were discharged after first aid, an official said
Representational Pic
At least five people were injured after a tree fell on a Ganpati pandal and a car in Kolbad in Thane city in Maharashtra amid heavy rains on Friday, an official told the PTI.
Avinash Sawant, chief of the civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) said, the incident took place at 8pm near Jagmata temple.
"Of the five injured, two have sustained serious wounds and are hospitalised. The rest were discharged after first aid," he added.
(with PTI inputs)