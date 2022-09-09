Breaking News
Maharashtra rains: Five injured in Thane as tree falls on Ganpati pandal, car

Updated on: 09 September,2022 10:01 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Of the five injured, two have sustained serious wounds and are hospitalised. The rest were discharged after first aid, an official said

Maharashtra rains: Five injured in Thane as tree falls on Ganpati pandal, car

Representational Pic


At least five people were injured after a tree fell on a Ganpati pandal and a car in Kolbad in Thane city in Maharashtra amid heavy rains on Friday, an official told the PTI.


Avinash Sawant, chief of the civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) said, the incident took place at 8pm near Jagmata temple.

Also Read: Nashik gets 86.9 mm rain in 24-hours; water discharged from dams


"Of the five injured, two have sustained serious wounds and are hospitalised. The rest were discharged after first aid," he added. 

(with PTI inputs) 

