Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde asks Railway Minister to start Mumbai-Ayodhya train services

Updated on: 30 December,2023 10:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the people of the start wish that train services between Mumbai and Ayodhya should be started

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the people of the start wish that train services between Mumbai and Ayodhya should be started.


He was speaking during the flagging off of Jana-Mumbai Vande Bharat train.


The Jalna to Mumbai Vande Bharat train, which started today, reached the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present to welcome the train. Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale also accompanied him.


Shinde requested the railway ministry to start Mumbai to Ayodhya train and his request was welcomed by the audience present by huge applause.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union rail minister Ashwini Vaishnav and said that Railway works to the tune of rupees 1 lakh 7000 crores are going on in the state and today, when the here is heading towards the end, this is the 7th Vande Bharat train given to Maharashtra adding that all the Maharashtrians are happy with this decision.

He said that once the commitment is made by Prime Minister Mr Modi, he completes it within a time- bound period, for sure. At the beginning of the program additional chief manager of Central Railway Chittaranjan Swain welcomed the chief minister.

When the Jalna -Mumbai Vande Bharat train arrived at the CSMT, the Chief Minister was delivering his speech. He welcomed the passengers alighting from this train and in return, got huge applause from the passengers.

Also read: Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will halt at these stations; here’s everything you need to know about the daily service

After this, the chief minister himself entered the train and welcomed the passengers and students by distributing sweets and giving them roses. He also interacted with the passengers regarding the facilities available in the train and listened to the responses with enthusiasm. The Chief Minister spent nearly half an hour with them. The passengers also expressed satisfaction with it.

With this new Vande Bharat Railway now seven trains including Jalna to Mumbai, Mumbai to Solapur, Mumbai to Shirdi, Mumbai to Madgaon, Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar, Nagpur to Indore and Nagpur to Bilaspur will be running through the state.

