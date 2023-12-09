Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde credits BJPs assembly poll triumph to PM Modis governance

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde credits BJP's assembly poll triumph to PM Modi's governance

Updated on: 09 December,2023 03:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Saturday attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) impressive performance in the recent Assembly polls to the outstanding welfare initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the past nine years

File Photo

File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Saturday attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) impressive performance in the recent Assembly polls to the outstanding welfare initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the past nine years.


The election results, declared on December 3, showcased the BJP's retention of power in Madhya Pradesh, successful ousting of the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, securing more seats than the AIMIM in Telangana, and winning two seats in Mizoram.


Addressing attendees at a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' event, Shinde expressed admiration for Modi's accomplishments during his tenure, stating that the recent electoral success demonstrated a widespread trust in Modi's assurances.


He emphasized the need to ensure that the benefits of the Centre's welfare schemes reach every intended recipient.

Highlighting the achievements under Modi's rule, Shinde proudly mentioned his government's initiation of a cleanliness drive in Mumbai.

During the day, the Chief Minister inspected the progress of the initiative at Juhu beach, Nehru Road in Vile Parle East, and other suburban areas. Additionally, he visited a housing society in Kandivali East to participate in a cleanliness awareness rally.

However, not all voices were supportive of the cleanliness drive. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut dismissed the initiative as mere "drama" and called on Shinde to address corruption within his cabinet before focusing on symbolic gestures.

Raut suggested that instead of road washing, the Chief Minister should prioritize municipal elections.

Raut criticized the cleanliness drive, stating that it was a responsibility better suited for corporators and added that Shinde seemed to be stuck in the mindset of a Thane corporator.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old labourer died after he fell down from the terrace of a three-storey building in Khandeshwar area near Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district during the water tank cleaning work, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11.45 am on Friday, following which the police registered a case against the contractor for not providing necessary safety equipment to the deceased, an official of Khandeshwar police station said.

The victim, Maruti Joma Gute, was cleaning the water tanks of the building when he accidentally fell down from the terrace and died on the spot. Based on a complaint lodged by his wife, a case was filed against contractor Nagesh Gupta.

The contractor allegedly did not provide safety equipment to the worker, which led to his death, the complaint said.

Gupta was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304(a) (causing death of any person by doing rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and others. (With inputs from agencies)

