Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BEST bus catches fire near Nagpada signal no injury reported

Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire near Nagpada signal, no injury reported

Updated on: 09 December,2023 12:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident occurred around 8.20 am

Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire near Nagpada signal, no injury reported

Pic/BEST undertaking

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire near Nagpada signal, no injury reported
x
00:00

A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking bus caught fire near Nagpada signal in Mumbai on Saturday.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident occurred around 8.20 am. There were no injuries and casualties in the incident as the bus had been emptied before it caught fire.


"The bus caught fire near Nagpada signal. The fire broke out at the rear end tire on the right side of the vehicle. The staff promptly called the fire brigade, who successfully extinguished the fire. No one was injured in the incident," a BEST spokesperson said.


Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a six-storey building in Goregaon on Saturday morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. 

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out at 11.02 am in the Asmi Industrial estate located near Mrunal Tai Gore bridge in Goregaon (West). The incident was reported by BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

It was a "level-one" blaze, confined to three to four shops on the third floor of the six-storey building, the civic body said.

Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, and civic officials, promptly responded along with water tankers and ambulances. The civic body confirmed no injuries had been reported. More details awaited.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Maharashtra government for dragging its feet on implementation of fire safety rules and regulations. Every other day there is a fire incident in Mumbai in which people lose their lives, the Bombay High Court said.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor said this was a "very very serious" issue and "no laxness can be accepted".

"Fire incidents appear to be on a rise. Every other day in this city there is a fire incident and there are reports of people losing their lives," CJ Upadhyaya said.

The court said it was not its job to keep prompting the government on what steps need to be taken.

"This is not done. Are we sitting here to prompt you (the government) for every action? Is this our job? What is all this happening here?" CJ Upadhyaya said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Fire Brigade mumbai mumbai news nagpada news brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport brihanmumbai municipal corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK