According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident occurred around 8.20 am

Pic/BEST undertaking

Listen to this article Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire near Nagpada signal, no injury reported x 00:00

A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking bus caught fire near Nagpada signal in Mumbai on Saturday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident occurred around 8.20 am. There were no injuries and casualties in the incident as the bus had been emptied before it caught fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The bus caught fire near Nagpada signal. The fire broke out at the rear end tire on the right side of the vehicle. The staff promptly called the fire brigade, who successfully extinguished the fire. No one was injured in the incident," a BEST spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a six-storey building in Goregaon on Saturday morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out at 11.02 am in the Asmi Industrial estate located near Mrunal Tai Gore bridge in Goregaon (West). The incident was reported by BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

It was a "level-one" blaze, confined to three to four shops on the third floor of the six-storey building, the civic body said.

Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, and civic officials, promptly responded along with water tankers and ambulances. The civic body confirmed no injuries had been reported. More details awaited.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Maharashtra government for dragging its feet on implementation of fire safety rules and regulations. Every other day there is a fire incident in Mumbai in which people lose their lives, the Bombay High Court said.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor said this was a "very very serious" issue and "no laxness can be accepted".

"Fire incidents appear to be on a rise. Every other day in this city there is a fire incident and there are reports of people losing their lives," CJ Upadhyaya said.

The court said it was not its job to keep prompting the government on what steps need to be taken.

"This is not done. Are we sitting here to prompt you (the government) for every action? Is this our job? What is all this happening here?" CJ Upadhyaya said.

(With inputs from PTI)