Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC results 2023 declared: Post-pandemic class struggles
Mumbai: City’s water woes to last for at least next three years
Mumbai: Transport department to buy 187 interceptor vehicles
Mumbai: Will never return to JJ hospital after such humiliation, says Dr TP Lahane
Mumbai: Fake customs official swindles bizman of Rs 26 lakh
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expresses grief over deaths in Odisha train accident

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde expresses grief over deaths in Odisha train accident

Updated on: 03 June,2023 03:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. It left at least 261 people dead and more than 900 injured

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde expresses grief over deaths in Odisha train accident

Rescue operation being conducted at the spot. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde expresses grief over deaths in Odisha train accident
x
00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday expressed grief over the Odisha train accident that claimed the lives of at least 261 people.


The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. It left at least 261 people dead and more than 900 injured, reported the PTI.


"I am deeply saddened by the tragic train accident that occurred at Balasore in Odisha. On behalf of Maharashtra, I express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," Shinde said in a tweet.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called Balasore train accident "very heartbreaking" and offered his condolences to the bereaved family on Saturday. Fadnavis further informed that he has cancelled all his public programs, the ANI reported.

"The train accident in Balasore, Odisha is very heartbreaking. My condolences go out to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured," Fadnavis said.

"In view of this tragedy, I have postponed all my public programs today, including the program planned today to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government. May God rest the souls of those who lost their lives in this tragedy," he said further.

The horrific accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. Seventeen coaches of the passenger trains were de-railed and severely damaged.

The scale of tragedy was evident from the visuals of the accident site with some bogeys thrown wide off from the track, crushed or in mangled condition and belongings of passengers strewn around.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation. He will also visit the site of the accident in Balasore and then go to the hospital in Cuttack, sources said to review the situation.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also reached Balasore. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the site of the tragedy.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

Are you a Twitter user?
odisha news India news national news india train accident Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK