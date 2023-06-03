Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde expresses grief over deaths in Odisha train accident

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. It left at least 261 people dead and more than 900 injured

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday expressed grief over the Odisha train accident that claimed the lives of at least 261 people.

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. It left at least 261 people dead and more than 900 injured, reported the PTI.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic train accident that occurred at Balasore in Odisha. On behalf of Maharashtra, I express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," Shinde said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called Balasore train accident "very heartbreaking" and offered his condolences to the bereaved family on Saturday. Fadnavis further informed that he has cancelled all his public programs, the ANI reported.

"The train accident in Balasore, Odisha is very heartbreaking. My condolences go out to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured," Fadnavis said.

"In view of this tragedy, I have postponed all my public programs today, including the program planned today to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government. May God rest the souls of those who lost their lives in this tragedy," he said further.

The horrific accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. Seventeen coaches of the passenger trains were de-railed and severely damaged.

The scale of tragedy was evident from the visuals of the accident site with some bogeys thrown wide off from the track, crushed or in mangled condition and belongings of passengers strewn around.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation. He will also visit the site of the accident in Balasore and then go to the hospital in Cuttack, sources said to review the situation.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also reached Balasore. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the site of the tragedy.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)