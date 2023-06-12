Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde holds meeting with Shiv Sena functionaries from 15 states in Srinagar

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 June,2023 01:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
During the meeting held on Sunday, Eknath Shinde asked them to work towards expanding the Shiv Sena's base with help of ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Pic/Eknath Shinde's team

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, held a meeting with the functionaries of his party from 15 states in Srinagar in Kashmir on Sunday.


During the meeting held on Sunday, Eknath Shinde asked them to work towards expanding the Shiv Sena's base with help of ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).


A statement from Shinde's office said his party's office-bearers from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand among others attended the meeting in Srinagar.


The Shinde-led Maharashtra government will complete a year in office later this month. Shinde and 39 Shiv Sena MLAs had rebelled against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in June last year, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Shinde and the rebel legislators then joined hands with the BJP and formed government with Devendra Fadnavis as deputy CM.

The Election Commission has allotted the 'Shiv Sena' party name and the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to the Shinde-led faction. 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and urged him to provide land in Srinagar to set up 'Maharashtra Bhavan'.

Shinde met Sinha in Srinagar and handed over a letter to him with the request, a statement from Shinde's office said.

The chief minister said the Maharashtra Bhavan will help promote cultural exchange and boost the economy through tourism activities.

Shinde said it will help showcase Maharashtra's art, culture and food in Kashmir.

