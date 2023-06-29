Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde performs pooja in Pandharpur temple on 'Ashadhi Ekadashi', prays for good monsoon

The Maharashtra Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife Lata Shinde, parliamentarian son Shrikant Shinde and other family members, prayed for a good monsoon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performed the 'maha pooja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur district on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' on Thursday.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife Lata Shinde, parliamentarian son Shrikant Shinde and other family members, prayed for a good monsoon and prosperity and happiness of farmers.

Warkari couple Bhausaheb Kale and Mangal Kale, residents of Nevasa in Ahmednagar, got the opportunity to perform the ritual alongside CM Eknath Shinde in the early hours of Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

"Rains have started in the state. I prayed to Lord Vitthal that the rainfall should be satisfactory in the state this year and farmers should be happy and prosperous," Eknath Shinde later said in a tweet.

Addressing a gathering at the temple after performing the pooja, Eknath Shinde said Rs 73 crore have been made available for the development of the temple premises and everyone will be taken into confidence while drafting the plan.

As a long-standing tradition, the chief minister of Maharashtra offers prayers at the famous temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur on 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' every year.

Warkaris, the devotees of Lord Vitthal, take part in processions from different parts of the state every year as a mark of tribute to various saints.

The pilgrimage concludes in Pandharpur town on 'Ashadhi Ekadashi', which is observed with reverence by the followers of Lord Vitthal.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday nominated Rural Development minister Girish Mahajan and Health minister Tanaji Sawant as coordinating ministers to oversee Ashadhi Ekadashi arrangements for warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) in Pandharpur.

An official statement said the two ministers have been tasked with coordinating with different departments to provide facilities to warkaris.

Lakhs of warkaris will culminate their wari (pilgrimage to Pandharpur, the abode of Lord Vitthal) on Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29.

(With inputs from PTI)