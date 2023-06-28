The government's flagship health insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh will cover the entire population of Maharashtra, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday

CM Shinde (File Photo)

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Govt's flagship health insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh to cover all, says CM Shinde x 00:00

The government's flagship health insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh will cover the entire population of Maharashtra, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday.

After attending the state cabinet meeting today, CM Shinde stated that the premium of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY) has been increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The health insurance scheme will cover the entire 12.5 crore population of the state," CM Shinde said.

The MPJAY health scheme provides end-to-end cashless services for identified diseases through a network of service providers from the government and private sector.

As of now, the beneficiaries of the scheme include holders of the yellow ration card, Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration card (AAY), Annapurna ration card, and orange ration card, besides white ration card-holder farmer families from 14 agriculturally distressed districts, and other sections.

The chief minister also said the "aapla davakhana" scheme for providing health services to the common man will be expanded in Maharashtra.

"A total of 700 clinics will be set up across the state under 'aapla davakhana' scheme with the sanctioned budget of Rs 210 crore," he added.

"As per this plan, workers employed in the unorganised sector will be registered. In the second phase, benefits of various welfare schemes meant for the unorganised sector will be provided," Shinde added.

The Cabinet also decided that rivers will be desilted in the 1,648-km network as a preventive measure against flooding.

(with inputs from PTI)