Maharashtra government working day and night for state's development, says CM Eknath Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that his government is working day and night for the state's development, reported the PTI.

CM Shinde said that Maharashtra is the land of saints and it will become more prosperous with the presence of monks like Acharya Shree Mahashraman,.

CM Shinde was speaking at a function organised here at the start of the 'Chaturmas' (period of penance) by the Acharya, who is from the Jain Terapanth sect.

Shinde said the spiritual leader working on drug de-addiction in a mission mode, according to the PTI.

CM Shinde said that his government has been working day and night for the development of Maharashtra as he sought the spiritual leader's blessings to make the state happy and more prosperous.

Like your drugs-free efforts, the state government has taken up a Drugs-Free Mumbai Mission, the CM said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday gave nod to rename the Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, according to the PTI.

The decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The cabinet gave its nod for a proposal to rename the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Savarkar and also decided to rename the MTHL as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Shivdi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

CM Eknath Shinde last month said the Versova-Bandra Sea Link will be named after Savarkar.

The upcoming 17-km sea link will connect Andheri to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as part of the coastal road.

The MTHL will connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and is expected to be completed by December this year.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is a monumental infrastructure project that aims to connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, bridging the gap across the Arabian Sea. This ambitious undertaking is set to transform the transportation landscape of the region.

The MTHL, spanning approximately 22 kilometers, will provide a crucial link between the bustling cities, easing traffic congestion and reducing travel time. With an expected completion date of December this year, the project holds immense promise for commuters and is anticipated to significantly boost connectivity, spur economic growth, and enhance the overall development of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, creating a pathway to a more integrated and efficient transportation network.

(with PTi inputs)