Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says he held "positive discussion" with Maratha quota protesters

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that engaged in a productive meeting with a delegation of protesters from Jalna, where discussions centered on the demands for Maratha community reservations. The meeting, held on Friday night in Mumbai, followed a previous delegation's visit to CM Shinde.

The protesters from Jalna have been advocating for reservations for the Maratha community, a longstanding issue in the state.

After the meeting, CM Shinde addressed reporters and expressed optimism about the progress made during the discussions. He noted, "There has been a positive discussion with the delegation sent by Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil. This delegation will discuss with Manoj Jarange, and we hope that this will find a way."

Notable attendees at the meeting included Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of State for Central Railway Raosaheb Danve, Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, MLA Bharat Gogawle, Former MLA Arjun Khotkar, President of Annasaheb Arthik Vikas Mahamandal Narendra Patil, Advocate General Dr. Birendra Saraf, Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, and Additional Chief Secretaries from various departments, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries.

The protests and demands for Maratha community reservations have gained significant attention in recent weeks. On September 1, a confrontation between protesters and police led to a lathi-charge by law enforcement to disperse the demonstrators. This incident prompted condemnation from several opposition leaders directed at the Eknath Shinde-led state government.

In response to mounting pressure and the Jalna lathi-charge incident, CM Shinde chaired a cabinet sub-committee meeting on Maratha reservations at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on September 4. The meeting, which aimed to address the ongoing issues surrounding reservations, was also attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis.

Pertinently, after the Maharashtra government offered Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas in Marathwada to avail of OBC benefits, protest leader Manoj Jarange refused to end his fast unto death and demanded an amendment in the genealogy clause in the government resolutions (GR) issued on Wednesday night. Jarange, who began his fast on August 29, rejected Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde’s call to end his protest. (With inputs from ANI)