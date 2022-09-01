Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Ganesh mandals, interacts with people from Thane area linked to his political journey

Shinde, welcomed Lord Ganesh at 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai, as the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed God began

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on Wednesday visibly moved when he paid a visit to Kisan Nagar in Thane district, from where he started his political and social life, and also visited various Ganesh mandals in the city.

Earlier in the day, Shinde, welcomed Lord Ganesh at 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai, as the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed God began.

Later, he visited various Ganesh mandals and interacted with organisers and common citizens of Kisan Nagar in Thane district, his political turf.

Talking to the media during the visit, an emotional Shinde said it was a great feeling to visit a place from where he started his political career decades ago.

"I am really happy that from this very place I started my career and climbed up the ladder to become the Chief Minister. I am delighted to mingle and interact with the people of the locality," he said.

The CM, an MLA from Thane city, said a local outfit, the Jana Jagruti Mitra Mandal, reminded him of his early days in social and political life.

"Now a days we have contractors for each and everything and it is easy to organize celebrations on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. But during out time, things were difficult... people used to come forward and donate for puja and other celebrations," Shinde said.

He prayed for development of the state.

"I am happy to meet my old friends and people from the locality. May God bless Maharashtra and shower his blessings on us for better management of the state's affairs," Shinde said.

