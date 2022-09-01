Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police set up control rooms, watch towers as Ganeshotsav begins
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gautam Adani
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward on gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his aides
Mumbai Police step up security measures amid festive season, extern 11 people from eastern suburbs
BSP to launch 'BJP's pol khol yatra' in Maharashtra
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Ganesh mandals interacts with people from Thane area linked to his political journey

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Ganesh mandals, interacts with people from Thane area linked to his political journey

Updated on: 01 September,2022 11:17 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Shinde, welcomed Lord Ganesh at 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai, as the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed God began

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Ganesh mandals, interacts with people from Thane area linked to his political journey

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on Wednesday visibly moved when he paid a visit to Kisan Nagar in Thane district, from where he started his political and social life, and also visited various Ganesh mandals in the city.


Earlier in the day, Shinde, welcomed Lord Ganesh at 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai, as the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed God began.

Later, he visited various Ganesh mandals and interacted with organisers and common citizens of Kisan Nagar in Thane district, his political turf.


Talking to the media during the visit, an emotional Shinde said it was a great feeling to visit a place from where he started his political career decades ago.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomes Lord Ganesha at his residence, see photos

"I am really happy that from this very place I started my career and climbed up the ladder to become the Chief Minister. I am delighted to mingle and interact with the people of the locality," he said.
The CM, an MLA from Thane city, said a local outfit, the Jana Jagruti Mitra Mandal, reminded him of his early days in social and political life.

"Now a days we have contractors for each and everything and it is easy to organize celebrations on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. But during out time, things were difficult... people used to come forward and donate for puja and other celebrations," Shinde said.

He prayed for development of the state.

"I am happy to meet my old friends and people from the locality. May God bless Maharashtra and shower his blessings on us for better management of the state's affairs," Shinde said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Eknath Shinde thane maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK