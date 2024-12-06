Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Shivaji Park on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, marking the 69th anniversary of his death

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, paid their respects to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the revered social reformer and architect of the Indian Constitution, on the occasion of the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The leaders offered their tributes at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday, a site historically associated with various social and political events.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas, observed annually on December 6, marks the death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb. The day is significant in remembering his invaluable contributions to Indian society, particularly his relentless fight against social discrimination and his advocacy for Dalit rights, women’s empowerment, and workers’ welfare. As a politician, economist, jurist, and social reformer, Ambedkar's legacy remains central to India's progress towards equality and social justice.

Dr. Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, was not only a pivotal figure in India’s freedom struggle but also a champion of education and the eradication of caste-based inequalities. As the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, Ambedkar's influence continues to shape the nation's legal and social frameworks. He was also instrumental in the empowerment of marginalised communities, advocating for their rights and integration into the mainstream of Indian society.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas has special significance for millions of people, especially within the Dalit community, who revere Ambedkar as their guiding light. The term "Mahaparinirvan" is drawn from Buddhist scriptures, where it signifies the attainment of nirvana or liberation after death. It is a day of deep reverence for his followers, who honour his transformative work and unflinching dedication to equality.

Dr. Ambedkar’s death on December 6, 1956, marked the loss of a visionary leader, but his contributions have ensured that his spirit continues to influence India. His recognition with the Bharat Ratna in 1990, India’s highest civilian award, cemented his place as one of the nation’s most revered figures.

As per ANI, the state leaders’ tribute to Dr. Ambedkar on this solemn occasion highlights their respect for his legacy and the continuing relevance of his ideals in contemporary India

(With inputs from ANI)