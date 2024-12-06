Says his govt won’t seek revenge but will strive to make a difference

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said though the roles played by former CM Eknath Shinde and he had changed, the coordination between them and the momentum with which they would advance together would not alter. The CM was referring to the role reversal at the top.

Fadnavis said he was the CM in 2014 and 2019 and became the deputy CM in 2022. Now he was the CM with Shinde as his deputy. The statement came in the wake of speculations that Shinde was upset and took time to take up the new position.

CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses his first press conference after being sworn in, at Mantralaya, on December 5

The CM said Shinde wasn’t upset. “He [Shinde] readily agreed to be the DyCM when I requested him [on Wednesday],” he said, adding that he gave Shinde his example of 2022 when he first said no to being part of the government and later realised that his staying away would adversely impact the coordination between the government and the party he represented.

Fadnavis laid out his priorities immediately after taking the oath of office and charge of the government. He was addressing a meet-the-press event organised by the Mantralaya and Vidhimandal Patrakar Sangh on Thursday evening.

“I told the first cabinet meeting and bureaucrats that when we returned in 2022, it was a 50-overs match. When Ajit Pawar joined it became a 20-20 game. Henceforth, it will be a Test match. We will have to take policy decisions to lay the foundation for long-term achievements,” he said.

No revenge

He said his government would not work towards seeking revenge but to make a difference (Badla naahi tar badala che sarkar asel). “We will not assess the Opposition by their numbers in the Assembly but by the issues they raise. We will provide a stable government,” he said, adding that there would not be surprises such as the state had been seen since 2019. He said the government would approve the speaker’s decision to endorse the Opposition leader despite the fact that they didn’t have the requisite numbers to claim the post.

He said all parties would have to think about keeping the political atmosphere peaceful. He said he was all for maintaining communication with other parties, including those in the Opposition. I personally invited Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Raj Thackeray and Prithviraj Chavan to the swearing-in. They congratulated me. But they could not attend due to some reasons.”

Cabinet expansion

Fadnavis said the Cabinet would be expanded before the winter session of the legislature. “There was a delay in 2004 and 2009, too. We have almost finalised portfolio allocations and the number of cabinet berths to be given to the partners. However, I will not announce it unilaterally. The respective parties will tell you about it,” he added. However, he said that he, Shinde and Pawar were on the same page as far as selecting a good team of ministers was concerned. “We have been evaluating ministers who were in the previous team. There may be a possibility of a good performer not being included because of the need to maintain a regional balance,” he said, but didn’t part with information about the sharing of the all-important home portfolio, which Shinde is said to eyeing.

Flagship schemes

Fadnavis said like 2014-19 he had some schemes/ ideas on his mind but his priorities were to complete the schemes that were started in the last two and a half years. I will have a war room working more effectively to monitor the schemes.

He said the schemes such as Ladki Bahin, river linking and solar energy farms, which reduce consumption of coal-fired electricity, would continue. “Promises will be kept and people-friendly decisions will be taken. We will overcome hurdles and march forward,” he said.

Asked about balancing the budget in view of expensive social schemes, he said such schemes, too, gave returns. “We have increased the budget for social schemes four to five times. There will be social and economic returns. Balancing the budget will be our job,” he said.

He added that the government would take a call on increasing the Ladki Bahin scheme’s benefit from R1,500 to R2,100 in the next budget.



2022

Year Fadnavis was sworn in as deputy CM

Rs 1,500

Monthly amount received by Ladki Bahin beneficiaries

First actions as CM

Fadnavis approved assistance of R5 lakh for a cancer patient. As the CM he had set up a medical aid cell, which continued to operate since his term as DyCM began in 2022.