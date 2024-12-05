Thackeray was invited to the swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan but could not attend, citing personal reasons

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on Thursday hoped the Mahayuti Government makes use of its "unbelievable" mandate in the right way for the "state, the Marathi people, language and culture".

In a post on X, Thackeray extended good wishes to his "friend" Devendra Fadnavis. He said Fadnavis should have got the opportunity in 2019 and 2022.

आज माझे स्नेही आणि भारतीय जनता पक्षाचे महाराष्ट्रातील नेते श्री. देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी तिसऱ्यांदा मुख्यमंत्रीपदाची शपथ घेतली, याबद्दल त्यांचं अभिनंदन.



२०१९ ला खरंतर ही संधी त्यांना मिळायला हवी होती, पण तेंव्हा आणि पुढे २०२२ मध्ये जे घडलं त्यामुळे ती संधी हुकली. असो, पण यावेळेस… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) December 5, 2024

In 2019 (after the assembly polls) and 2022, following the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government, Fadnavis could not become the chief minister despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting the highest number of seats.

"This time, people have given an unbelievable mandate to the Mahayuti, more so to the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. I hope this is rightly used for the state, the Marathi people, the language and culture," Thackeray said.

BJP won 132 of the 288 assembly seats in the Maharashtra polls, followed by allies Shiv Sena (57) and Nationalist Congress Party (41). The opposition Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) won 20, Congress 16 and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) got 10.

Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra CM along with his two deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in a grand function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Thursday evening.

Thackeray said his party will support any good initiative of the government for the next five years.

"But if we feel the government is going wrong, or taking people for granted, then even if it is not possible in the legislative assembly right now, outside we will surely make the government aware of its mistakes," he added.

The MNS chief also extended his wishes to Shinde and Pawar.

Thackeray was invited for the swearing in ceremony at Azad Maidan but was unable to attend.

