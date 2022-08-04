Maharashtra: CM Shinde cancels engagements for Thursday due to ill-health

'The Chief Minister was feeling unwell due to over-exertion in the last few days. So he decided to take a day off to rest,' Shinde's office said in a statement

CM Eknath Shinde. File pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday cancelled his official engagements due to ill health, his office informed.

Also Read: SC asks EC not to proceed with Eknath Shinde faction's plea claiming to be real Shiv Sena for now

"The Chief Minister was feeling unwell due to over-exertion in the last few days. So he decided to take a day off to rest," Shinde's office said in a statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.