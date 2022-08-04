Breaking News
Maharashtra: CM Shinde cancels engagements for Thursday due to ill-health

Updated on: 04 August,2022 03:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
'The Chief Minister was feeling unwell due to over-exertion in the last few days. So he decided to take a day off to rest,' Shinde's office said in a statement

CM Eknath Shinde. File pic


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday cancelled his official engagements due to ill health, his office informed.

"The Chief Minister was feeling unwell due to over-exertion in the last few days. So he decided to take a day off to rest," Shinde's office said in a statement.


