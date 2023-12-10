Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde thanked PM Modi for fulfilling the dreams of crores of Indians with the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: CM Shinde hails PM Modi as group of 300 leaves on foot for Ram Temple in Ayodhya x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a group of around 300 people left on foot for Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the PTI reported.

CM Eknath Shinde also thanked PM Modi for fulfilling the dreams of crores of Indians with the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM Shinde was speaking at an event to see off 300 devotees who will make the journey to Ayodhya on foot and reach there after 47 days.

"I am thankful to PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for fulfilling the dreams of crores of people with the construction of the Ram Temple. It will be fruitful for their 'shraddha, asmita and bhakti' (devotion and pride)," CM Shinde said, according to the PTI.

Asserting that Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray also wanted a grand temple to be built in Ayodhya, the CM said the holy city has completely been transformed and has become an important pilgrimage centre of the world, the news agency reported on Sunday.

"We too will experience the grandeur and have darshan when we visit Ayodhya for the temple inauguration (idol consecration) on January 22," CM Eknath Shinde said.

Cm Shinde lauded that the 300 'padyatris' saying the task ahead of them is not simple.

"I appreciate your devotion and courage to undertake such a pilgrimage," the Maharashtra chief minister told them.

Meanwhile, CM Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and participated in a cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also participated in a cleanliness drive at Vile Parle (East) and Kandivali (East).

Earlier, the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday inspected the paddy crop damaged due to unseasonal rain at Tarsa in Nagpur district.

CM Shinde was accompanied by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde.

Besides Mauda taluka, large-scale damage has also been reported in Ramtek Parshivani taluka. In Nagpur district in Maharashtra, around 124 villages have been affected by rain, 852 hectares of crops have been damaged.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!