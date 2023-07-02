Breaking News
Maharashtra: CM Shinde mocks those predicting his govt's fall, says they will be disappointed

Updated on: 02 July,2023 09:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

CM Eknath Shinde's comments came on a day when Ajit Pawar joined in along with eight other NCP MLAs

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday ridiculed people who used to routinely predict the fall of his government by wondering which astrologer they were consulting, his comments came on a day when Ajit Pawar joined it along with eight other NCP MLAs.


Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister after he managed to bring about a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party.


"From day one, opposition parties have been predicting the fall of the state government. Now, they must be very disappointed. I wonder which astrologer is giving them such advice," he said.


Speaking at a civic event where he arrived at 6pm instead of the scheduled 2pm, Shinde said he was late "as I was working on an operation", a light take on the political developments of the day.

Ajit Pawar and his team joined the government because they are impressed with the work done by the state government and their joining has added further strength, he said.

Shinde, who inaugurated several civic works and also laid foundation stones of upcoming projects, said funds will be made available for local civic bodies, including the one in Mira-Bhayander as it is a vital connector between Thane and Mumbai.

Shinde also said the cap on health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to people holding different coloured ration cards was now dome away with and all 12.5 crore people of the state are eligible.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

